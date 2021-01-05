Silver Alert cancelled, missing 88-year-old woman last seen in Charlotte found safe in NY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old woman who was last seen in Charlotte has been cancelled.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for missing, endangered woman Cleo Neal on January 5, and citizens were asked to be on the lookout for her.
The Silver Alert for Neal was cancelled the next day, on Jan. 6. Police say she was found safe in upstate New York by a state trooper.
No further information was released.
