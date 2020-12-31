Salisbury hosts virtual “Bring on 2021” New Year’s Eve event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Parks and Recreation will host its annual New Year’s Eve event via Facebook live on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 11 p.m. “Bring on 2021” continues the community tradition of ringing in the New Year at the Bell Tower, though virtually.
This year’s event will be interactive, featuring take-home NYE packages with follow-along games for the family, messages from local organizations, and music by local band Livehouse. Jason Walser, Vice President of Bell Tower Green Inc., will host, while providing an update to the Bell Tower Green construction project.
It is anticipated that the annual NYE event will resume at the new Bell Tower Green Park, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Tune in to the City of Salisbury’s official Facebook page at 11 p.m. to view the festivities.
