Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust permanently conserves 147 acres in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced the conservation of a 147-acre property located in Davie County. The landowner, Grover McNair, placed a permanent conservation easement on his family farm on December 29th, 2020. This conservation easement will restrict future development and subdivision of this important parcel.
“The conservation of important natural areas and family farms are a focus of Three Rivers Land Trust and we are thankful to have helped Mr. McNair protect his property in perpetuity” states Executive Director Travis Morehead.
“This newly protected property in Davie County is comprised of mature hardwoods, pine stands, and is bisected by a beautiful unnamed creek that is a tributary of Dutchman’s Creek,” states Sam Parrott, Associate Director of Conservation. “By conserving this property, we are not only protecting the extensive mixed hardwoods and wildlife habitat, but are also protecting water quality in Dutchman’s Creek and ultimately the Yadkin River”. Three Rivers Land Trust is committed to working with property owners like Mr. McNair to conserve tracts like these, while they remain undeveloped.
“I consider myself very fortunate to be able to protect this beautiful tract of land”, states Mr. McNair. “Many thanks to Three Rivers Land Trust for helping me realize my father’s dream. I know his spirit is smiling. My wish is that future generations will enjoy and appreciate the peace and tranquility this land affords.”
To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
For more information about Three Rivers Land Trust by becoming a member, please contact Michael Fulk, michael@threeriverslandtrust.org or visit their website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/donate.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.