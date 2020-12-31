Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust permanently conserves 147 acres in Davie County

“This newly protected property in Davie County is comprised of mature hardwoods, pine stands, and is bisected by a beautiful unnamed creek that is a tributary of Dutchman’s Creek,” states Sam Parrott, Associate Director of Conservation. “By conserving this property, we are not only protecting the extensive mixed hardwoods and wildlife habitat, but are also protecting water quality in Dutchman’s Creek and ultimately the Yadkin River”. Three Rivers Land Trust is committed to working with property owners like Mr. McNair to conserve tracts like these, while they remain undeveloped.