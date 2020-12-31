Rowan Sheriff charges woman with killing 87-year-old grandmother by pushing her down flight of stairs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Rowan faces a long list of charges, including second degree murder.
According to the report, investigators arrested Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 28, on Wednesday afternoon. They say Smith pushed Peggy Austin, her 87-year-old grandmother, down a flight of stairs in October, 2019.
Smith’s boyfriend, Brandon Scot Joines, 43, was charged w aiding & abetting related to the embezzlement.
Smith has been charged with embezzlement, maintaining a dwelling for the illegal drug trade, second degree murder, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond for Smith was set at $155,000.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.
