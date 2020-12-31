Police looking to identify vehicle in deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking to identify the person who hit and killed a man on Christmas Eve then kept driving in Gastonia.
Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect vehicle in the hit and run on Christmas Eve that killed 33-year-old James Marshall Nichols.
At about 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to the scene on West Franklin Boulevard near Sante Circle.
Nichols was walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia when he was hit. He died at the scene.
“After further investigating the hit and run from Christmas Eve we have found an image of a vehicle we believe is the suspect vehicle,” Traffic Sgt. J.R. Ewers said. “We are looking for a white or light in color Grand Cherokee with front passenger side damage to include a damaged passenger side headlight.”
Winter Nichols, James’s wife, spoke to WBTV earlier this week.
“I used to love Christmas,” Winter Nichols said. “I’ll never love Christmas again. I’ll hate Christmas for the rest of my life now. We’ve been married for 15 years. And there’s nothing in the world that man wouldn’t do for me. Nothing. And there’s nothing in this world I won’t do for him.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to call the lead Investigator A. Brack at 704-866-6967 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for information that leads to an arrest.
