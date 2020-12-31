One person dead in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a house caught fire in Rock Hill Thursday morning, fire officials say.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Pendleton Street near S Charlotte Ave. Fire officials reported seeing smoke and flames when they arrived.
Fire Marshal Otis Driggers says the person killed, who has not been identified, is an adult. Another person was able to escape, officials say.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
