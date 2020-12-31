Officials provide information about COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Counties in the WBTV viewing area are beginning to announce plans for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Mecklenburg County
The main county clinic will be set up Sunday at Bojangles’ Coliseum off E Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, where vaccinations will take place 6 days a week.
This clinic starts on Monday Jan. 4 and is currently only for people in the state’s Phase 1a and is by appointment only. No one can just show up.
Phase 1a:
- Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
- Health care workers administering vaccine
- Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
The county plans to also do Phase 1B vaccinations at the coliseum at a later time. As far as that goes, officials are still in planning stages.
For more information, click here.
Gaston County
Gaston County’s Public Health, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management Department are preparing for vaccination clinics for the county’s elderly population and others who qualify for early vaccines.
Officials say the clinics will offer vaccinations to any Gaston County resident 75 years or older beginning on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.
For more information, click here:
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.