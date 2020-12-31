No charges to be filed in July fatal shooting of Charlotte teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges will be filed in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Charlotte’s South End over the summer.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the killing of Vontairius Doster has been classified by detectives as a justified homicide.
Doster was fatally shot on July 13 at the Southside Homes Apartment complex off Griffith Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 2 a.m. at the apartment complex. Officers say Doster had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound when police arrived. Medical staff later pronounced Doster dead.
“The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and concurred with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case,” CMPD said Thursday.
School officials say Doster was a Myers Park High School student at one time.
The shooting came after three shootings within 24 hours of each other.
“This is not the Charlotte that any of us love or we want to live in or we want to play in,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in July.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
