Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance, emergency declaration through January

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders have extended the city’s emergency declaration, which includes the city-wide mask ordinance.
The existing order was set to expire at midnight Thursday, but has now been extended through Jan. 31, according to officials.
The mask ordinance requires customers residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.
The city said failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction, with a fine up to $100 for noncompliance.
Although the emergency declaration is valid through January, it can be extended or rescinded as needed.
