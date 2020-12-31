Man hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster, witnesses saw person running with gun

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Lancaster Wednesday night, officials say.
Lancaster Police officers responded to Woodland Drive in reference to shots fired shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Once at the home, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated for severe injuries. Officials say the man’s condition is unknown at this time.
Officials say witnesses saw another male running north on Woodland Drive carrying a gun after the shooting.
The incident is still under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.