First Alert: Wet start to 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in the forecast as rain interrupts holiday plans.
Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today, but it will be much milder this afternoon with readings pushing the upper 50s. As for rain, it’s far from a total washout today, but a shower is possible at just about any time, however, the chance looks to be no more than about 50% for most WBTV neighborhoods.
FUTURECAST suggests late-day rain will be concentrated across the Piedmont with very little in the mountains and Foothills. There may actually be a bit of a break from the showers for all of us – perhaps no more than about a 30% chance – during the important evening hours heading into the New Year. Midnight readings should be in the middle 50s.
Rain will likely be much more widespread on Friday with perhaps even a few heavy thunderstorms as a strong storm system pulls our way. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle 50s on Friday. All total, most neighborhoods will pick up one to two inches of rain before the front pulls to the east late Friday night.
Unseasonably warm conditions are expected Saturday with afternoon readings closing in on 70° under partly cloudy skies before we back off to the upper 50s on Sunday.
Model data suggests a coastal low-pressure system will form on the front to our east over the weekend, so there will likely be another round of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, concentrated in the eastern half of the WBTV viewing area.
Hope you have a safe and happy New Year!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
