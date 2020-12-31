Cabarrus Health Alliance announces additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. (Source: Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant | December 31, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 9:11 AM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance will host multiple drive-through clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine, with the next being Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The clinics will be at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located at 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025. No appointment is necessary. As the local public health authority, Cabarrus Health Alliance, is required to follow the state’s phased approach to administering the vaccine.

The clinics are scheduled as follows:

January 2, 10 am to 4 pm, Phase 1a

January 6, 10 am to 4 pm, Phase 1a, Phase 1b-Group 1

January 10, 10 am to 4 pm, Phase 1a, Phase 1b-Group 1

January 12, 10 am to 4 pm, Phase 1a, Phase 1b-Group 1

January 14, 10 am to 4 pm, Phase 1a, Phase 1b-Group 1

Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.

 Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas

 Health care workers administering vaccine

 Long-term care staff and residents-people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes Phase 1b – Group 1:

 Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine are asked to do the following:

1. Print and bring the completed registration form that can be accessed here: www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDreg

2. Bring a copy of their insurance card (front and back).

3. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1a or Phase 1b – Group 1 (75 years or older)

Please visit www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDvax for vaccine information. Individuals can direct questions to CHA’s health Information telephone line at (704) 920-1213.

