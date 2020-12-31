Arizona GOP chair joins lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The leader of the Arizona Republican Party has joined a lawsuit with a Texas Republican against Vice President Mike Pence in hopes to change the result of the election just days before the count of Electoral College votes Wednesday, Jan. 6 2020, which are expected to solidify President-Elect Joe Biden’s win.
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward joined forces with Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert in suing Pence, according to a report by AZ Family. The lawsuit argues the Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional since it bars the vice president — the one who oversees the count — from complete authority over which votes to count, according to Politco.
The suit argues that Pence should count certain votes from certain states as he sees fit. Gohmert and a collection of electors brought up the suit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, and Thursday, Ward joined in.
