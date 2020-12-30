Rowan home destroyed by fire caused by malfunctioning wood stove

Firefighters responded just after 10:30 pm on Tuesday night. (Source: Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant | December 30, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 6:56 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a malfunctioning wood stove likely caused a fire that destroyed a home in western Rowan County on Tuesday night

Firefighters got the call just after 10:30 pm about a house fire in the 2400 block of Phifer Road in Cleveland. Firefighters from Rowan-Iredell responded, assisted by Cleveland, Scotch-Irish, and Cool Springs.

The occupant of the home was able to safely get outside. No injuries were reported.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the occupant of the home.

