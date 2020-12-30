Rowan home destroyed by fire caused by malfunctioning wood stove

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a malfunctioning wood stove likely caused a fire that destroyed a home in western Rowan County on Tuesday night
Firefighters got the call just after 10:30 pm about a house fire in the 2400 block of Phifer Road in Cleveland. Firefighters from Rowan-Iredell responded, assisted by Cleveland, Scotch-Irish, and Cool Springs.
The occupant of the home was able to safely get outside. No injuries were reported.
The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the occupant of the home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.