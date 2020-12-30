Man faces long list of charges after chase with deputies from Rowan into Cabarrus County on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis faces a long list of charges after he was involved in a chase with deputies in two counties on Wednesday morning.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were on patrol on Highway 152 East just before 4:00 am when they spotted a man riding a motorcycle without a brake light. When the deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider sped off towards Rockwell.
The deputies followed the motorcycle as it traveled Highway 152, Railroad St., Depot St., back to Highway 152, then Emmanuel Church Road, Kluttz Road, Rimer Road, Gold Hill Drive, and Highway 73, before ending in Cabarrus County on Sloop Arthur Drive. The rider, now identified as Christopher Ray Eudy, 42, ran away, but was apprehended by deputies and a K9 from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
One Rowan deputy had to stop taking part in the pursuit after his patrol car was hit by a deer. The deputy was not injured.
Eudy was in possession of four grams of methamphetamine, $1157 in cash, and a gun holster. Deputies searched the area but have not located a gun. More drugs were found in Eudy’s possession when he was being processed at the Rowan County Detention Center.
Eudy is charged on outstanding warrants for assault by pointing a gun, simple assault, and assault on a female. Charges related to the chase include: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding more than 15 mile-an-hour over the limit, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop at a stop sign, displaying a clear light on rear of vehicle, and drug possession on the premises of the jail. Bond is $57,500.
