Man faces long list of charges after chase with deputies from Rowan into Cabarrus County on Wednesday

Eudy is charged on outstanding warrants for assault by pointing a gun, simple assault, and assault on a female. Charges related to the chase include: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding more than 15 mile-an-hour over the limit, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop at a stop sign, displaying a clear light on rear of vehicle, and drug possession on the premises of the jail. Bond is $57,500.