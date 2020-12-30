Kristen Hampton camps out at Charlotte’s Animal Care and Control to encourage adoptions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a woman sleeping in a tent outside CMPD’s Animal Care and Control Wednesday night - and you might recognize her.
Former WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton is trying to raise awareness for shelter adoptions.
The shelter is trying to get to a 90-percent save rate - something it has never been able to do before.
It means 90-percent of animals that come in are either reclaimed, pulled by a rescue or adopted.
That’s something Kristen says she wants to help spread the word about, even if it means pitching a tent and grabbing a few extra layers at night.
Animal Care and Control is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday. Kristen says she’ll be out there until they reach the 90-percent mark.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.