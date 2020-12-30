Home invasion and robbery reported in Mount Ulla, suspect apprehended

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a home invasion and robbery on Tuesday morning at approximately 10:00.
Few details have been released at this point, but the robbery was reported in an area near Mount Ulla Elementary School.
Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 18, was arrested on charges of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, breaking and entering-building, larceny of firearm, and carry concealed gun. Wojciechowski was arrested at NC 801 Hwy/Back Creek Church Rd in western Rowan.
Bond was set at $75,000.
This story will be updated later this morning.
