First Alert: The new year brings plenty of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cool day with highs only in the 30s and 40s, we will be a bit milder tomorrow. New Year’s Eve will feature a high in the upper 50s.
It will be mainly cloudy with a shower possible at any time. It doesn’t look to be a wash-out though.
There should be times when you can run out to grab some fresh air. Showers are a possibility as the clock strikes 12 but the heaviest rain moves in after that.
New Year’s Day looks wetter. There’s a chance for rain at any given time during the day. Highs will be close to 60 and there could be a few late day thunderstorms.
The threat appears to be better to our east and south. However, some of our South Carolina and eastern counties could at least get a few rumbles of thunder.
Most places are looking at 1-2″ of rain through the event.
That system should clear the area by Saturday morning. We are looking at a pretty decent day.
Highs will be in the upper 60s and we will enjoy partly cloudy skies. Some models are bringing in rain overnight on Saturday.
Most of the rain should fall overnight (when there’s a curfew anyway) so there’s no First Alert at this time.
We will be cooler and dry again on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
We will start next week dry too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
