Clouds and colder today, rain to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure slipping off the mid-Atlantic coast overnight, clouds filtered into the WBTV viewing area and they’re going to hold tough all day long.
There won’t be a lot of rain around today – just a few spotty showers – but there won’t be much sunshine and it will be much colder than the 50s and 60s we’ve enjoyed the past couple of days.
Chilly NE breezes will hold up in the low to middle 40s today – well below average for late December.
More of the same – clouds and occasional sprinkles – can be expected tonight with lows in the 30s.
A First Alert remains for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, as rain returns for the holiday. Thursday may not be very wet during the daylight hours – just a few showers around – but there will bring a growing rain risk leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. It will be mild, however, with readings slowly rebounding to the upper 50s by late Thursday and temperatures will hold in the mild 50s during the night.
More showers and even a few heavy thunderstorms are likely on Friday, so stay weather aware for updates. A surge of warm weather on southwest winds will push temps to the low to mid 60s on Friday. All total, most neighborhoods will pick up one to two inches of rain before the front pulls to the east late Friday night.
Mild conditions hold Saturday with highs well into the 60s under partly cloudy skies before we back off to the middle 50s on Sunday. Model data suggests a coastal low-pressure system will form on the front to our east over the weekend, but rain chances back across the Piedmont look low.
Hope you have a hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
