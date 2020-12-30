Charlotte skyline to light up purple on New Year’s Eve

“Throughout the crisis, the strength, compassion and resilience of the community has been both overwhelming and inspiring to all Center City stakeholders,” said Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “The lights on the building are one way to commemorate and honor those who were lost to this disease while also trying to provide a symbol of hope as the calendar turns from 2020 to 2021. We also want to thank all who are sacrificing so much by working tirelessly to keep our community safe.”