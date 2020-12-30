Charlotte skyline to light up purple on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte skyline will light up purple on New Year’s Eve.
The purple will “symbolize the end of a turbulent year and encourage hope for 2021.”
Mecklenburg County and Center City stakeholders say they are humbled by the strength of the community.
“We want to honor those who have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis – from the frontline workers who have kept Charlotte running to the 557 people in our County who lost their battle with COVID-19 since March – by changing the building lights to purple,” a press release read.
“Our lives have been forever altered by COVID-19. But no one’s lives have been more effected than those who have lost loved ones this year to this virus,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris. “We are fighting hard every day to get the lifesaving vaccine to as many people as possible. It is fitting that we remember those we have lost with the symbolism of purple in Uptown Charlotte this New Year’s Eve.”
“Throughout the crisis, the strength, compassion and resilience of the community has been both overwhelming and inspiring to all Center City stakeholders,” said Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “The lights on the building are one way to commemorate and honor those who were lost to this disease while also trying to provide a symbol of hope as the calendar turns from 2020 to 2021. We also want to thank all who are sacrificing so much by working tirelessly to keep our community safe.”
The lights will come on around dusk and light the night into the new year. The Uptown buildings that are participating include:
- Bank of America Corporate Center
- Bank of America Tower at 620 South Tryon
- 300 South Tryon
- Truist Tower
- Uptown 550
- The Vue
- NASCAR Hall of Fame
- Blumenthal – Belk and Knight lobbies
