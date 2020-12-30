CATS Blue Line to operate on Sunday schedule through start of new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that the LYNX Blue Line will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule, seven days-a-week, until further notice.
On Dec. 16, the LYNX Blue Line began operating on a Sunday schedule due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19. On Dec. 12, 12 CATS employees attended a private, non-work-related event, and one of the employees has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Since implementing a Sunday schedule, CATS has succeeded in meeting the current demand for light rail.
CATS will continue to operate on this schedule to best manage staff levels during this period of increased health-safety challenges.
Bus routes will continue to operate on their current modified schedule.
For additional information on CATS’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ridetransit.org or call Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).
