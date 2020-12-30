Another inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution

By WBTV Web Staff | December 30, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 5:32 PM

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution.

The inmate was hospitalized on Dec. 8, the same day he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition worsened, and he died on Dec. 29.

Officials say the inmate was a man in his late-50s who had underlying health conditions.

Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety says it will not further identify the individual.

