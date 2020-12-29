Woman says moving company wouldn’t unload her belongings without extra payment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman and her belongings were stranded after a moving company quoted her one price, but charged her nearly double.
Alexandria Mills moved from Charlotte to Wake Forest in November. She hired College Dudes Help U Move and was originally quoted for two movers for $700.
But when they showed up with her stuff, they wanted much more money.
When it was time for Mills to move, she got a quote outlining seven hours of work time and five hours of travel.
The total cost estimate was $1,200.
But when they drove everything she owned from Charlotte to Wake Forest, they sent a much higher bill.
“My husband came and got me. He was like ‘hey you need to come talk to them because they’re trying to charge us $2,700,’” said Mills.
It turns out - they billed for more time and an extra charge for moving a washer and dryer.
“We called the weekend manager again, Ricky, who told me there’s nothing he could do, estimates are just estimates and when they do the actual work is when they figure out how much it’s going to cost,” Milles said.
Mills had to pay the money – she had no choice, she said, since everything she owned was locked in their truck.
“And that’s borderline traumatizing because I’m literally seeing my life’s possessions in this truck, locked up and Ricky’s telling us that they will not unload our items until they get their money.”
When WBTV called College Dudes Help U Move, they pulled up her information but wouldn’t give us a comment.
On the Better Business Bureau website, College Dudes has a C+ rating.
BBB President Tom Bartholomy says if you’re moving, be wary of the kind of estimates you get.
According to Bartholomy, “A lot of companies are doing those online now so they don’t see your stuff. They don’t know exactly how much you’re going to be moving so that kind of estimate – they’re not going to know a final price until they have everything on the truck and weight it.”
He recommends getting a “guaranteed estimate” in which a company comes out, assesses your belongings, gets an idea of how much it weighs, and then gives you a price.
“Even if I can’t get my money back, at least other consumers will be aware of this and also hold the company accountable,” said Mills.
The Better Business Bureau has gotten reports of moving companies not unloading your belongings if you don’t pay up.
It’s very important to make sure you’re getting a total and the final price won’t exceed that total.
