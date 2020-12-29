Winning with a mission: Local youth team wins national championship, teaching life lessons along the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With crime knocking in their neighborhood and a changing school schedule due to the pandemic, it would be easy to give up.
Instead, the NC Giants 10-and-under football team, known as the Monstars, used the field to not only teach life lessons but win a national championship.
“It made me feel great because it was my first time going to Florida,” said Bryant White.
“Great, it felt great,” added Jaden Dixon.
“It felt great to bring a national championship back to my hometown,” said Antonio Jenkins.
They are also nearing an age that has unfortunately been part of Charlotte’s growing homicide number.
Each of these players have been affected in some way.
“When you see 13-year-old’s, 14-year-old’s not only being killed, but committing the crime, we’re just trying to guide our children in a different direction,” said Lucille Puckett, who has a grandson on the team.
Her son, Shawn Harbin, was killed in 2016. Four years later, White says he was playing in his memory.
“It made me feel proud because I know if he was here, he would have been happy,” he said.
The football field has been their outlet for 2020. It’s also where the Monstars have excelled.
Earlier this month, a trip to Plant City, Fla., earned them a trophy, rings and bragging rights. The team from Charlotte won the United Youth Football League 10-U National Championship, defeating the PME Bears 12-7.
“I cried. I cried, it was one of the happiest moments I been a part of,” said coach Rashad Mackey.
Throughout the season, coaches -- Rashad Mackey and head coach Martell Mackey -- have worked to instill in the players the meaning of believing in themselves.
“I learned that when I mess up, I just keep my head straight and keep rolling,” said Jenkins.
It’s a message they can take with them for the rest of their lives.
“Football is the ultimate team sport and ultimately relying on each other and believing in each other and yourself, no telling what you can achieve,” said Martell Mackey.
The team was also honored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP on Dec. 18.
“We look forward to doing this. It’s a way to invest in our future and giving back to them,” added Rashad Mackey.
