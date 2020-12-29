Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen with mental illness

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Sumter teen searching for a teen who they say has a history of mental illness.
Officials say that Jackson Garcia, 18, was last seen on December 26 at a relative’s home on Ithica Drive.
Garcia was wearing light gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a dark colored jacket. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 170 pounds and is 5′11.
Garcia is not on medication at this time.
If you see Garcia you are asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or crimestoppers at 1-888-crime-sc.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.