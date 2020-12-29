Rowan County and East Spencer leaders eyeing new exit off I-85

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - It still may be a few years before a new exit is built off Interstate 85 in Rowan County, but that doesn’t mean local planners aren’t excited about the possibility. The exit would go where Correll Street now runs underneath I-85 near East Spencer.
“It just really marks a lot of the boxes that DOT is interested in in a project, it really does,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “If we could put a new interchange there we could have direct access, a road to Bringle Ferry Road and High Rock Lake at that end instead of having to come off Highway 52, but then it would also service East Spencer and really give East Spencer an opportunity for rebirth.”
East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett agrees that an exit could provide a boost to the town’s economy.
“Especially for our existing industries,” Mallett said. “They need that access so they can get on and off 85 and we hope others will buy into that vision also.”
Mayor Mallett says improvements in water and sewer have the town in a good position for growth. A patch of land off exit 79 is finally available and is now being marketed by the Rowan Economic Development Commission. A new exit just a mile or so to the south could make the development even greater.
“I’m so excited because it’s been a long time coming and we’ve laid the groundwork and now we see the fruit of our labors,” Mallett added.
“A great boost,” Edds said. “It would open up land for them that we could develop and help them in their economy.”
Chairman Edds says a new exit would also benefit the High Rock Lake community by giving more direct access from I-85. He is hopeful that the NC DOT will also see the benefits.
“It’s one of the favorite projects that I think we’ve had since we’ve been in office and everybody is pushing hard for it,” Edds said. “We are working to get it on the Transportation Improvement Plan, we have met with the Transportation Secretary, he is very supportive of this.”
“Nobody knows the future, but you have to plan, you have to have that visions, that’s what we have built in the town of East Spencer,” Mallett added.
