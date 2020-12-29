Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus

“We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers. “We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”