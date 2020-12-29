Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday night on Twitter.
Gov. Edwards said on Twitter flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral. He died 10 days after being hospitalized.
Letlow was elected to succeed Ralph Abraham to represent District 5 in Congress, which includes part of East and West Feliciana. He recently turned 41 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.
State leaders, including Gov. Edwards, offered their condolences on Twitter.
“Luke Letlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a press release. “Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids.”
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-La.), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-La.), Congressman Garret Graves (R-La.), Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.), and Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow:
“We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers. “We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.