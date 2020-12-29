Rain chances ramp up going into the new year

By Al Conklin | December 29, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 7:02 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure in control of our weather, today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 50s. That’s cooler than Monday, but still above-average for late December.

We’ll stay dry and cold tonight under mainly clear skies, lows will bottom out near 30°.

Clouds will lower and thicken throughout Wednesday and there may even be a little light rain around late in the day.  Wednesday will be cold with highs falling back to just the middle 40s.

A First Alert has been issued for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, as rain returns for the holiday. Thursday will bring a growing risk for scattered showers and there’s about a 60% chance at midnight on New Year’s Eve. 

It will be mild, however, with highs near 60° Thursday that are forecast to only fall to the middle 50s during the night.  More showers and even a few heavy and strong thunderstorms are likely on Friday, so stay weather aware for updates.  

A surge of warm weather on southwest winds will push temps to near 70° on Friday.

Mild conditions hold Saturday with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies before we back off to the middle 50s with a small rain chance on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

