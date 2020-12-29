Person killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened on Paces Oaks Boulevard in the University City area around 2 p.m.
Mecklenburg EMS responded and said one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. That person has not been identified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are conducting the homicide investigation at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.