Person killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
The incident happened on Paces Oaks Boulevard around 2 p.m. (Source: Generic CMPD Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 29, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 2:50 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened on Paces Oaks Boulevard in the University City area around 2 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS responded and said one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. That person has not been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are conducting the homicide investigation at the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

