Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a child multiple times.
Richard John Fleisch, Jr., 38, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to arrest warrants, Myrtle Beach police began investigating the allegations in February.
Police say the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, reported she was sexually assaulted by Fleisch, Jr. three times.
The sexual assaults occurred between July 2019 and January 2020, the warrants stated.
Online records show Fleisch, Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
As of Tuesday morning, no bail has been set on his charges.
