Lancaster city police detective arrested, accused of driving under the influence, had gun in the car

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -Lancaster police detective, Hannah Elizabeth Catoe, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
This happened the day after Christmas. A police report says the detective was seen driving around Laurens County in South Carolina swerving on the highway and driving off the road.
According to the police report, the driver who reported the reckless driving told the deputy Catoe almost struck the guardrails before getting off at exit 10. The report goes on to say Catoe parked in a driveway of someone she did not know.
The police report says Catoe told the deputy she was driving to Simpsonville to see a friend. That is about 20 miles away from where she was stopped. She also did not know why she had taken the exit instead of continuing to Simpsonville.
When the deputy asked Catoe if she took any medications or was drinking, she said no. That is when the deputy did a sobriety test, which the report says Catoe failed. Catoe would not give a breathalyzer test.
Catoe was also charged with having an open container in the car. The deputy says they found a half empty bottle of beer in the center console.
The police report says a gun was taken from the detective while she was driving under the influence. The deputy found a Glock 26, according to the report. Catoe, says the deputy, said she was a police officer which is why she was carrying the gun.
Court records show Catoe was released on her own recognizance since she promised to appear back in court.
WBTV investigated and Catoe has worked at Lancaster police department for about three years. The Lancaster police public information officer says Catoe is still employed with the department. WBTV attempted to get comments from the chief and city administrator about Catoe’s arrest.
They say they could not make a comment on personnel matters. The city administrator said he was on quarantine protocols and was not able to use any video calling.
