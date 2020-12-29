How a recent COVID-19 diagnosis could affect when you get the vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Everyday, we talk about how to avoid getting COVID-19 and how to slow down the spread. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.
But what about the thousands of people in North Carolina who got the virus and recovered.
Is it different for them? And will your diagnosis affect when you get the vaccine.
“It’s important to remember, this is the first time we’ve ever seen this virus,” said Dr. Dale Owen, CEO of Tryon Medical Partners and a practicing cardiologist.
He says although it differs patient to patient, there is the potential to catch COVID-19 again. But with not a lot of long-term research into the virus, it’s unclear how long you could be protected for after recovering.
“The answer is yes you can potentially catch it again. And you could potentially spread it again if you become infected with it,” he said.
He says the most up to date research says the antibodies stay in your body for at least 90 days. But he says each person might hold a different amount of antibodies which would impact your immunity.
“There’s some level of immunity but we don’t know the degree and it will depend on the level of antibodies that are still circulating,” he said.
Because of that 90 day window, a recent COVID-19 diagnosis could impact when you’re eligible to take the vaccine.
“If they’ve had the virus in the last 90 days, that they wait until that time period is over the get the vaccine at that time. Best to get the vaccine at least 90 days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
Many state health officials believe the vaccine will be ready for widespread distribution in the next six months but Dr. Owen says that doesn’t mean things will immediately go back to normal in North Carolina.
“You may not have the level of immunity you need after one doses, you need a second dose. You could potentially get it in-between the doses or soon afterwards,” he said. “We know people need to maintain the same level of precautions with face masks and social distancing because we know the vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective.”
Owen says the population will need to reach 70% vaccinated before we reach herd immunity.
He says that will take time, especially since the vaccine isn’t widely available yet, and that’s why social distancing and masks will still be important to slow the spread.
Tryon Medical Partners are hopeful more version of the vaccine will be improved by early next year, including ones they’ve participated in trials for. Many of the other versions of the vaccine only need one dose, so they are hopeful it will be easier to distribute to the general population.
