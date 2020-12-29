Former Fort Mill police officer charged with domestic violence, child neglect and kidnapping

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WBTV) - A former Fort Mill police officer has been charged with domestic violence, child neglect and kidnapping.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says the former officer was arrested in Hillsborough County, Florida on SLED-issued warrants stemming from a domestic incident on Dec. 27 in York County.
Stephen James Cleary, 36, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful neglect of a child and kidnapping.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Fort Mill Police Department.
Cleary is awaiting extradition from Florida, and the case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
