First Alert for the New Year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few nice days, everything changes tomorrow.
We will start to pull in an easterly breeze and that will do a few things. It will bring more cloud cover and even a few showers at times. It will also bring cooler temperatures.
We likely won’t make it past the low to mid 40s for highs. We may not get a whole lot of rain in the rain gauge, but it could end up “seeming” wetter than it actually is.
The main event arrives for the New Year. Showers are possible at any time on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. However, more steady rain should arrive toward evening.
A First Alert has been issued for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.
If you have any outdoor plans, you will want to expect a wet evening and night. The rain still won’t be done for the first day of 2021.
It will be milder, with highs in the mid to upper 60s with rain likely at any time. There could even be afternoon/ evening thunderstorms in some places.
That system will finally depart by Saturday morning. Other than a few leftover showers, the rain will be moving on.
Another low looks to be forming toward the coast, though. That could bring more rain late on Saturday and Saturday night. That part of the forecast is more uncertain than the first event. Because of that, Sunday’s forecast can’t be pinned down yet either.
It does look like Saturday should be milder, with highs in the 60s and cooler on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
