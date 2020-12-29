Elderly couple beaten, tied up in York County Christmas night home invasion

The attack by a woman and two men happened after dark Friday on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove, Tolson said. The female suspect knocked on the victims’ door and claimed she had car trouble, Tolson said. The man at the home opened the door and offered to help the woman, Tolson said. The male suspects were lying in wait outside with guns. They attacked the man outside then smashed the door and attacked the woman inside the house, Tolson said.