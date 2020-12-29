‘Devastating and unfortunate’; Police chief reacts as Charlotte reaches potential all-time high for homicides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s police chief is sharing a message as the city has reached a potential all-time high for homicides in a year in 2020.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 29, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was responding to the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex in the northeast part of the city.
This would potentially mark the 123rd homicide of 2020 in Charlotte.
CMPD sometimes rules what was once considered a homicide as justified, which alters the homicide rate. Most recently, CMPD ruled one of 2020′s fatal shootings as justified.
Such was the case with Charlotte’s deadliest year for homicides - 1993. That year was previously believed to have had 129 homicides in the city.
CMPD told WBTV the official number of homicides for 1993 is 122. Although it was 129 at one point, the classification of some of the cases has changed and the number adjusted.
Tuesday afternoon’s potential 123rd homicide would surpass the all-time high of 1993, raising red flags of concern for CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.
The number represents 123 lives lost to violent crime in Charlotte in 2020, leaving hundreds of families mourning and a countless number of lives changed forever. It paints a painful and tragic picture of the level of fatal violence in the city.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Jennings tweeted, calling the numbers “devastating and unfortunate.”
“The number of homicides this year is devastating and unfortunate. Some people are quick to resort to deadly force as a method to solving their problems,” Chief Jennings said. “We are committed to preventing and solving these crimes and working with the community on finding alternate solutions to resolve conflict.”
Back in May 2020, CMPD said they had seen an increase in violent crime over a month-and-a-half span despite the coronavirus pandemic keeping people indoors.
On Monday, Dec. 28, officials reported that arrests were only down 16 percent as violent crimes have continued to rise in Charlotte. Between January and November of 2019 there were 99 homicides compared to 111 this year.
“One of the impacts that we’ve seen with COVID-19 is that because of restrictions, because of people staying at home, now if I have an online dispute with you or beef with you, I may know that you’re at home. So I’m going to drive by your house and maybe even pull a gun out and shoot at your house,” CMPD Major Brian Foley said.
But the biggest challenges in 2021 might not be COVID-19 related but instead due to Charlotte’s ballooning population. A report given to the Safe Communities committee highlights that Charlotte’s growth is outpacing the department’s size and that calls and violent crime are continuing to increase.
“It’s not easy, but we need people to be able to come forward to put on this badge and represent your community, represent Charlotte,” Majpr Foley said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.