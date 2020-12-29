Car at repair shop has tires and wheels taken

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer driving by an auto repair shop where she had taken her car for service, noticed the car sitting on the ground with no tires or wheels.
According to the report at the Salisbury Police Department, the owner of a white Honda Civic dropped the car off at a repair shop in the 600 block of N. Long Street three weeks ago. Driving by recently, the owner saw that the tires and wheels had been stolen. A closer look revealed that a speaker and amplifier were also missing.
Police say the theft occurred between December 24 and December 28. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.