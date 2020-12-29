Businesses adapting for COVID-19 safe New Years Eve celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to the statewide curfew, publicly celebrating the new year at midnight isn’t an option.
If you need a fun night out but want to avoid the crowds and still social distance, the social networking site Boonoob has a virtual party just for you.
“Given the pandemic and given different rules in different cities in terms of when businesses must shut down we thought we’d invest in a worldwide virtual event,” said Paul Hemingway with Boonoob.
The 24-hour online event is ticket only and 10% of the proceeds to to international charities.
There are over 10,000 people on the guest list so far, and there’s a line up of international DJ’s, celebrity guests, competitions and more.
Organizers said they wanted to find a way for people across the globe to celebrate the new year in a safe way.
Petty Thieves Brewing in Charlotte is hosting a socially distanced masquerade. It’s play on the current mask mandate but a step towards ensuring people still do their part to slow the spread.
It’s reservation only and unlike the tradition, they’ll toast at 8:59 p.m. and the ball will drop before 10 p.m.
“Try to introduce a little bit of normal to this very abnormal year,: said co-owner Ted Rosenau.
Petty Thieves is also having variety performers from Queen City Shimmy Show who have waited all year to perform again since the pandemic interrupted their schedule in January.
“We think it’s a fantastic way to end the year - have some live music, have a few drinks, some entertainment in a safe environment,” said performer Ruby Skyscraper.
Other restaurants and lounges in Charlotte have also made some changes.
Mert’s Heart and Soul is now doing to-go orders instead of their annual New Years buffet.
Stat’s Restaurant and Bar is also having a New Years Eve celebration dinner from 4-9 p.m.
