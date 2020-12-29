’Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man deputies say should be considered “armed and dangerous” is being sought in connection to a shooting that occurred in Lancaster County Monday.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at a home on Green Peach Road, off of Douglas Road. Responding deputies found a 22-year-old man who had been shot several times during an argument outside the home.
The victim was aided at the scene by deputies until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and began treating him before he was later airlifted to another facility. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries or his current condition.
Warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Kentavius Stefan Mills, of Heath Springs. Mills is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Investigators say they believe Mills was in a relationship with a woman, who’s brother - the victim - and father live at the home on Green Peach Rd. They say the woman went to her father’s home Monday following a disagreement with Mills.
Mills followed, investigators say, and a confrontation ensued outside the home between Mills, the woman’s father and her brother, the victim. That’s when Mills allegedly fired several shots, striking the brother, before leaving the scene.
The woman and two young children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mills is described as a black male, 5′ 10″ tall and 150 lbs.
Deputies say anyone who sees Mills or has information on his whereabouts should not approach him, but immediately call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office.
