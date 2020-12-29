Alexander County prepares to move to phase 1b in COVID-19 vaccinations

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health Department officials in Alexander County say they wasted no time after 1200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived last week.
“We started immediately,” said Director Leeanne Whisnant.
Vaccinations at the Health Department has led to a steady stream of frontline health workers coming in.
“We finished our public health population and now doing the medical community. It has gone so well,” says Whisnant.
The county has received the go ahead from the state to begin phase 1b next week. That will include, among others, law enforcement and other health care workers.
More vaccine is expected as well, this time, from Pfizer. As the vaccination plans gather steam, two local pharmacies will be involved as well to administer the shots.
The family-run drug stores will run vaccination clinics once the plans include the public.
“We’ve got a game plan,” says Phil Icard of People’s Pharmacy.
He is planning on holding 12-hour long clinics on Saturdays and Sundays when supplies are available.
No word on when that will happen but Whisnant says she “Hopes it will be soon.”
In the meantime, people who work at People’s and at Office Practice Pharmacy are being vaccinated this week in preparation for what they’ll be doing.
None has shown any side effects, so far and encouraged others not to be afraid of the vaccine.
“I think it’s our best shot at getting back to normal, " said Amy Sturgill.
