Warm and wet end to 2020, start to 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak weather disturbance moving across the WBTV viewing area this morning will bring a little patchy freezing rain to the mountains early on.
Elsewhere, we’ll remain dry throughout the day, with partly sunny skies and afternoon readings rebounding to the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average for late December.
Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows close to 32° Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 50s.
Clouds will lower and thicken throughout Wednesday and there even be a little light rain breaking out late in the day. Wednesday will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
A First Alert has been issued for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, as widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms appear to be likely. There is a possibility for strong thunderstorms on Friday, so stay weather aware for updates throughout the week.
Warmer temperatures return for both Thursday and Friday, with readings in the 60s Thursday that will push 70° on Friday.
Quieter weather returns for the weekend with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies in the forecast.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
