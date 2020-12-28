Multi-sport coach, PE teacher at school in Lincoln County dies

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-sport coach and PE teacher at Lincoln Charter School has passed away Monday. He was put on a ventilator at a hospital in Huntersville just days ago.
The school announced Jamie Seitz passed away late Sunday night.
Coach Seitz and his family have been a part of Lincoln Charter since 2009, the school says. During this time, Coach Seitz served as a coach (basketball, volleyball, and golf) and as a PE teacher in Denver.
On Sunday morning, the Lincoln Charter School Parent Teacher Organization posted on social media that Coach Seitz had been placed on a ventilator at Novant Health Huntersville. A day later, the school shared news of his passing.
School officials say they are in touch with the Seitz family, and will share details on arrangements as they have them.
Lincoln Charter also plans to host an event to honor Coach Seitz, and they say details on that are forthcoming.
“Please keep the entire Seitz family in your thoughts,” a Facebook post from the school read.
The school has not commented on Seitz’s cause of death.
