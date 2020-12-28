Sardis Road North accident leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash that occurred off Sardis Road North.
The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a 2018 Hyundai Tucson ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Power lines were down across the road when they arrived.
Medic pronounced the drive, identified as James Loring Webster, dead at the scene.
Police say Webster was not wearing the provided seat belt, and that alcohol impairment and excessive speed appear to be contributing circumstances. No other vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
