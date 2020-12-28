Person seriously injured in early-morning shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to officials.
The incident happened before 7 a.m. on Campbell Drive, which is off of N. Sharon Amity Road. Medic confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not give any further details.
The victim’s name and circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been made public.
Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with further information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.