Person killed in apparent stabbing in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an apparent stabbing in northeast Charlotte Monday night, police say.
The incident happened on Newell-Hickory Grove Road.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers responded and found a victim with an apparent stabbing wound outside of a home. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. That person has not been identified.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
