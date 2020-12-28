Overnight fire causes $50k worth of damage to historic Charlotte theater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department spent hours putting out a fire at the Theatre Charlotte on Queens Road.
But the fire spread too quickly, after what they believe was an issue with the HVAC. Now the theatre is facing more than $50,000 in damages.
The Theatre Charlotte was already taking a hard hit because of the pandemic and now this.
“This is as much my home as my real home. This is heartbreaking,” said Ron Law, the executive director of the Theatre Charlotte.
He’s been in his role for more than 15 years. But he says his history here is just a small piece of the building’s full story.
“This building has been Theatre Charlotte, or little Theatre Charlotte since 1941,” he says.
For decades this theatre has been a second home for hundreds and hundreds of actors, stage hands, volunteers and lovers of the theatre.
Some of those people have gone on to perform in colleges and university’s and even Broadway.
“All of the people who work here, who volunteer here, who give money to us, that come and buy tickets. I mean it is like a big family,” he said.
That’s why it’s so tough to see the damage.
And after a year full of COVID-19 restrictions and closed theatres, Law said it felt fitting this bad news came at the end of 2020.
“I was set to retire January 31, this is sort of my exit,” he said. “And it’s also the exit of 2020, one last swift kick before the year is over. It’s pretty sad.”
Law says the insurance adjuster is scheduled to come on Wednesday.
But they say the promising news is they don’t think the building’s structure is damaged. A
s of Monday, they are planning to rebuild. Fundraising details aren’t finalized yet but if you’d like to get in contact with them to support or help, they ask you go to their website.
