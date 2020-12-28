‘North Carolina lost a giant today’ Longtime state political leader Marc Basnight dies at 73

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Political leaders are mourning the loss of former North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Marc Basnight, who passed away at age 73 Monday.
He served as a state senator from 1985 to 2011 and served as President Pro Tempore of the senate for a record 18 years from 1993 to 2011.
Basnight was considered among the most powerful politicians in North Carolina.
According to UNC.edu, Basnight was the the longest-serving Senate president pro tempore in state history and was the first North Carolina lawmaker to lead a chamber of the legislature for more than four consecutive terms.
Governor Roy Cooper shared the following comment:
“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family,” Gov. Cooper said.
Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted about Basnight’s passing.
“With the passing of Sen. Marc Basnight today, NC lost a remarkable leader and a political legend. He served as president pro tempore of NC Senate for nearly two decades. I was honored to serve with him for his last two years in office. Marc cared deeply about school kids, working families, the UNC system, the state Senate, and northeastern NC. He was a true high tider. Everyone loved his distinctive brogue, which unfortunately illness had robbed him of in recent years, and I especially loved the oysters that he served at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Cafe in Manteo. One of a kind. A good man. I will miss him. NC will miss him. I send heartfelt condolences to his daughters Caroline and Vicki,” AG Stein said.
