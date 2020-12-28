Long-term care facilities get green light for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina took a big step in getting more people vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday.
Sunday, North Carolina expected to get around 61,000 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday, at least 899 nursing and assisted living facilities in North Carolina were given the green light to start administering their first doses of the vaccine.
And that’s just the numbers from CVS Pharmacy.
Its a chapter families have been waiting for, in this long journey of getting back to normal.
“I just got chills up my back,” says Susi Robinson.
Robinson’s 85-year-old father lives in long-term care facility in Matthews.
“The facility called me, I guess it was Monday or Tuesday before Christmas, and asked for my verbal consent to give them the vaccine,” says Robinson.
She says COVID protocols have made visits for her dad slim and challenging.
“Good quality family time that we haven’t been able to have since March,” says Robinson.
She says long-term care facilities getting the vaccine isn’t just about life on the outside; its about the quality of life inside the facility, too.
“The residents really haven’t been able to mingle very much,” says Robinson.
Robinson says residents and staff getting vaccinated could mean a better life inside of the facility.
“When I gave the verbal consent, they said that CVS was going to administer it,” says Robinson.
CVS Pharmacy says the nearly 900 long-term care facilities they’ll be working with will get the Moderna vaccine.
Walgreens representatives weren’t immediately available to answer specifics about their vaccination plan for facilities in North Carolina.
As for getting the vaccine, Robinson’s father says “He’s ready.”
Robinson says the facility is in the process of sending out written waivers of consent.
From there, she thinks his first dose could come soon as two weeks.
“I’m super grateful that the vaccine is available and that he’s going to be able to to get it soon,” says Robinson.
