‘I’ll never love Christmas again’; Kings Mountain woman worried about status of investigation into husband’s death

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A family facing a new reality after one of their own was killed during a hit and run car crash in Kings Mountain on Christmas Eve.
The driver, according to officials, took off from the scene. But the widow says she’s not getting the help and information from police because of the victim’s background.
“I used to love Christmas,” Winter Nichols said. “I’ll never love Christmas again. I’ll hate Christmas for the rest of my life now.”
In the hurriedness of the holidays, many people have repeated those same words. Few actually mean it. Winter Nichols means it with what’s left of her heart.
“We’ve been married for fifteen years. And there’s nothing in the world that man wouldn’t do for me. Nothing. And there’s nothing in this world I won’t do for him,” said Nichols.
James Nichols, 33, was walking along West Franklin Boulevard, in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. That’s when family says he was hit from behind. The driver fled the scene.
“You left my husband on the side of the road dead,” said Nichols. “You left him out there to die, you didn’t know if he was dead or not.”
But the reason Nichols was walking with his back to traffic so many miles from home, is almost as tragic as what eventually happened to him.
“He’s a junkie.” Nichols told us. “I mean me and him has been on drugs for a long, long, long, long time.”
Nichols freely admits she and her husband were habitual users for 15 years.
“Because of his past, they don’t give a (expletive) about him,” she said.
Nichols believes there’s not a big enough effort being made by law enforcement to try to catch the person who did it because her husband had demons.
“And if I wouldn’t have been so tired I would have walked with him, and I would have went, and I would have got killed.” Winter Nichols said.
She hopes surveillance footage might provide a lead. But for now, her house sits quiet – dark – while she tries to figure out how she’s going to tell their children and grandchildren what happened to James.
“And how do I look at them babies and tell them their paw-paw isn’t coming back?” she said.
We reached out to the Gastonia City Police Department late Monday night, but as of yet haven’t heard back from them.
