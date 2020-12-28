First Alert as we ring in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We reached the low 60s today. We are looking at another mild and dry day for Tuesday as highs return to the mid 50. After that, we board the roller coaster.
Wednesday will be cool and cloudy. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s. There is a small chance for showers toward the end of the day.
There is a First Alert as we say good-bye to 2020, but also as we welcome 2021. A storm system will bring a chance for showers as we move through Thursday. We may start out dry, but showers arrive as the day progresses.
Highs will reach the mid 60s. It may still be close to 60 as the clock strikes midnight. Temperatures will be slow to fall but the rain won’t be. It looks like a wet night and the rain will stretch into Friday. It could be heavy at times and there could be thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will again be mild. We will reach the upper 60s.
Everything will dry out for Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
Then we have another shot at rain on Sunday. The models are on different pages but there’s at least a 30% chance for shower. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
